More than 40 million Americans voted in the elections

So far, Texas has accounted for 5,490,000, while Florida has 4,788,000, and California has numbers above 4,330,000, according to data from the US Election Project website.

In that last state, of the total electorate, 50.4 percent belong to Democrats and Republicans represent 28.2 percent.

Meanwhile, in Florida, 36.7 percent of those who voted identify themselves with the blue umbrella, and 43.4 percent are conservative.

Nationally, the Liberals are ahead of the Republicans in the number of votes by 42.7 percent to 34.1.

People over 65 years of age participate in the highest proportion with 42.2 per cent of the total, followed by the group between 41 and 65 years of age with 41.8 per cent.

For their part, women outnumber men so far, accounting for 54 percent of all votes cast.

Non-Hispanic whites outnumber the rest at 64.6 percent, while non-Hispanic blacks reach 24.4 percentage points.

It is estimated that the turnout in midterm elections is lower than in presidential elections, and according to statistics from the last half century, only about 40 percent of voters go to the polls in these elections.

In these votes, which will take place tomorrow, it was decided to select 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 36 governors and 35 members of the Senate out of a total of 100 seats.

