More sports news for the day – Cavendish ends Giroud’s long dry spell – Sports

Mark Cavendish won the third stage of the Giro d’Italia. At the end of the 201 km from Kaposvar to Balatonfüred (HUN), the Briton won the final race on the field ahead of France’s Arnaud Demarie and Colombian Fernando Gaviria. The 36-year-old Cavendish, Mauro Schmid’s Quick Step teammate, took his 16th stage win at the Tour of Italy, his first since 2013. There were no changes at the top in the general classification. Matthew van der Poel is still pregnant with “Maglia Rosa”. On Monday, the entourage will travel from Hungary to Italy, where the fourth stage is scheduled to start on Tuesday. Depart from Avola on the first of 6 mountaineering arrivals on Mount Etna.

Beach volleyball: Swiss duo on the podium

Swiss beach volleyball players Tanya Huberley and Nina Brunner have claimed third place in the new pro beach tour of Qatar. The No. 5 seed duo initially lost the semi-final against Germans Chantal Laboror and Sarah Schulz 1:2 (21:14, 22:24, 9:15). In the evening, a third-place match against Taliqua Clancy / Mariafe Artacho Del Solar of Australia resulted in a difficult win in three sets (13:21, 21:19, 15:11).

Motocross: Seewer twice on the podium

Swiss motocross racer Jeremy Sior finished second on the podium twice at the World Championships in Maggiora, Italy. In the first division, the man from Zurich was only defeated by superior world championship leader Tim Gajser (Honda) on both occasions. After 14 out of 40 races, the Slovenian is the undisputed leader in the overall standings with 336 points, ahead of the factory pair Yamaha Maxime Renaux of France (255 points) and Sior (231).

Swing: Durrer surprisingly wins in Kerns

The Cantonese Wrestling Festival Obwalden and Nidwalden in Cairns has achieved an unexpected result. 22-year-old Fabian Dürer, who previously only won one wreath, won a purely doubles final against Christian Zimp without a wreath. At the last edition of the Baseland Cantonal Festival in Oberwil, two Swiss nationals faced each other. 24-year-old Andreas Doble of Aargau defeated Joel Strebel shortly before time was up and celebrated his first win at the Canton Festival.