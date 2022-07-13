More space for Schlossplatz – Emmendingen

With the development plan, the city wants to organize the design after demolishing the old priest’s residence and securing green spaces.

. The city administration wants to draw up a development plan for Schlossplatz. The reason: The priest there is not deemed worthy of renovation and can be replaced by another building, urban planner Karl Josef Schmitz said in the Technical Committee. “We want to expand Schlossplatz and secure and preserve green buildings.” Unlike the parsonage, the new building can move away from the square and thus redefine the boundaries of the western building.

The Technical Committee approved the preparation of the “Westlicher Schlossplatz” plan, which is due to be finally approved by the municipal council on July 26, with one vote against and one abstention. Above all, Green City Council member Susan Winicki criticized the project. As long as the evangelical church does not demand a development plan there, it cannot agree. She missed a statement from the church and called for its representatives to be allowed to give their opinions before a decision is made.

Building department director Rüdiger Kretschmer said the church offered city areas and there was a lot of correspondence and discussions with the church: “We see a need for action.” The chaplain’s residence is due to be demolished later this year.

In the zoning plan, the property with the parsonage, the former pastor’s house with offices and the parish garden was designated as a community space for church purposes. Schmitz explained that the city could change that with a simplified procedure because it is an internal development. Further canonical use in a smaller form would be possible. Private life is not necessarily an option, as Schlossplatz is a desirable and versatile venue for events and recreation, but not entirely out of the question. It would also be possible to envisage management or retail, but the latter is not intended.

The development plan must be surrounded by a law of pre-emption; This way, if the church wanted to sell, the city could enter into the contract of sale – on terms agreed with the potential buyer. Wienecke recalled the list of priorities from the city council’s closed meeting: “The city has no funds for such property.” Her fellow Parliament member, Susan Michaels, also wanted to hear from the church community first. “The experience gained from the negotiations, and above all the correspondence, motivates us to take action,” Kretschmer says, and that’s all he says publicly.

The other right of first refusal concerns the Paulusgemeinde buildings in Bürkle-Bleiche. Schmitz said that these laws do exist—but that they are wrong in history. So it must be renewed and the scope of application changed. It will remain the community center. But the structural condition of the Protestant Kindergarten and Deputy is cause for concern, according to meeting documents. According to Schmitz, there is a growing need for space for social facilities in Bürkle-Bleiche, particularly in the area of ​​childcare. Kretschmer added that city administration is urgently dependent on the kindergarten. The head of the department said, explaining the new right in the first refusal law, which was approved by the committee with two dissenting votes and one abstaining, recommended by the council.

In addition, the city wants to move the traffic training area, located on the edge of the Fritz Buhl school grounds and border on church property to the west, to Wasser; I already got land there for it. The areas around the school grounds will be allocated not only for kindergarten, but also for housing and school supplies.

