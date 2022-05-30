More money doesn’t cure cancer better

In light of the discussions about the high costs of medical care in Germany, the statements made by the research team for the USA sound strangely familiar. said Elizabeth Bradley, co-author, president of Vassar College and professor of science, technology and society. “Other countries and regimes can teach the United States a lot if we are open to change.”

Spain spent the lowest per capita on cancer treatment at $132 per year, the United States the most at $584, and Germany in the upper midfield at $370. However, mortality, i.e. deaths from cancer, was only slightly higher in Spain with 90.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants than in the USA with 86.3 cases. Germany is also in the upper midfield here, with 102.3 cases per 100,000 residents. South Korea is the best out of 22 countries surveyed (75.5), and Denmark is the worst (113.7).