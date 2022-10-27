More BMW cars in the Gmünder area broken and open

BMW icon picture © pixabay

The perpetrators smashed the window and stole the dashboard and steering wheel.

Schwäbisch Gmünd. According to the police, between 11 a.m. on Wednesday and 10:15 a.m. Thursday, strangers smashed the window of a BMW parked in the building of a car dealer in Rudolf Dieselstrasse. The perpetrators removed the dashboard worth around 1,000 euros from the car and stole it. The damage to the glass is estimated at 2,500 euros.

According to the police, between 7 pm on Wednesday evening and 8 am on Thursday, unknown persons caused property damage of approximately 3,000 euros when they smashed the window of a BMW and stole the entire steering wheel and dashboard, including the speedometer, navigation system and multimedia system. . The car was parked on Beit Lahmar Street at the time of the theft.

The Schwäbisch Gmünd Police Station will receive the relevant information at (07171) 3580.

