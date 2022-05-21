More airline mergers in the US as Surf Air absorbs Southern

It will be presented to the public

California-based Surf Air, which markets charter flights, has acquired Southern Airways Express, as part of California’s strategy to become a leader in electric short-haul flights.

Surf Air plans to complete the acquisition in conjunction with its merger with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) called Tuscan Corporate Holding Corp. II, Travelweekly reports. The proposed transaction value is $1.42 billion.

This summer, Southern Airways will serve 38 cities and will use the Southern Airways Express branding for routes on the West Coast, outside Guam, and in the Southeast, the Mid-Atlantic and the Rocky Mountains.

Southern Airlines aircraft operate under the Mokulele brand in Hawaii. The airline operates a fleet of more than 30 small aircraft, mostly nine-seat Cessna Caravan and Grand Caravan aircraft with a range of approximately 1,000 miles.

It has a mixed business model, including operating flights from a mix of commercial and private air terminals, as well as operating 14 primary, federally supported air service routes.

Following the acquisition, Surf Air intends to convert Southern Airlines’ Grand Caravans into hybrid electric aircraft in partnership with technology providers Magnix and Aerotec.

Surf Air said hybrid-electric powertrains, once developed, will reduce emissions by 50 percent compared to the current carbon footprint of caravans.

