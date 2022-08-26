Moon landing: NASA trains to return to the moon

“I believe this nation should commit to putting a man on the moon and bringing him back to Earth safely by the end of the decade.”(John F. Kennedy, 35th President of the United States of America)

In Greek mythology, Artemis is the twin sister of the god Apollo, who was the namesake for NASA’s Apollo program in the 1960s and 1970s. One of the goals of the newly launched Artemis program is to bring the first woman to the moon. Several commercial providers are also tinkering with various unmanned lunar missions on behalf of NASA, which are intended to bring experiments and equipment to the moon. The American company SpaceX is already assembling the lunar module that will be used in the Artemis III mission. But it will still be some time before that, because Artemis-III is due to start in 2025 at the earliest. And perhaps by then, the man to whom NASA owes the Artemis program will be back in office: former US President Donald Trump.

The moon is possible, Mars is not yet

But why has the moon not received a human visit since 1972? The simple answer is: Nobody wants to go, and it’s expensive. At the time of the Apollo program, there was a win-win space race with the Soviet Union and a dramatic speech by then-US President John F. Kennedy to listen: “I believe this nation should stick to the goal, by the end of a decade on landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to Earth.” So NASA’s annual budget in 1965 and 1966 was more than four percent of the US federal budget.

After 1972, NASA’s budget continued to shrink and until 2020, it was less than 0.5 percent of the total US budget. But the race to space and the moon has long been won.

This does not mean that NASA will not be happy to fly there again. But there was no rocket, no spaceship, no money, and no reason in the end. NASA has been working on a new heavy-duty rocket since the end of the space shuttle program. The Orion space capsule has also been in development since 2005. But the Constellation space exploration program announced by then-US President George W. Bush in 2004 was canceled in 2009 by US President Barack Obama. The SLS giant rocket was supposed to be built – after all, there was already – but no one was supposed to land on the moon.

©NASA/Joel Kowsky (Details) heavy lift missile | The “Space Launch System” is on the launch site at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA.

Obama’s successor, 45th US President Donald Trump, would now like to see Americans on Mars during a possible second term. Since that was not possible even with a lot of goodwill, he chose instead to return to the Moon and launched the Artemis program: one must first focus on a trip to the Moon and then target Mars. The administration of US President Joe Biden Committed to Artemis.

Perhaps China is also playing a role in all of this, as China is building its own space station in Earth orbit with apparent peace of mind, has carried out several successful missions on the unmanned Moon, and has already landed on Mars with its rover. Officially, the country does not specify a date when Chinese astronauts should land on the moon. However, one can assume that this is only a matter of time.