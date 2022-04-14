Moon Knight, the new Marvel series on Disney+

Periodically, someone wonders if we are tired of superheroes. Obviously, the answer is “not yet,” considering that Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest Spider-Man movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has revived the box office two years after the pandemic. It started in 2008 with the first Iron Man. Spider-Man: No Way Home, released in late 2021, currently sits at number six on the all-time earnings chart, just under $2 billion, and is in its own way closing the circle because – who’s seen it knows – it manages to reconnect with a release The first Spider-Man, the 2002 film with Tobey Maguire directed by Sam Raimi that experts, along with the X-Men, identified as the first contemporary cinematic (speaking of cycles and appeals: Sam Raimi is about to return to the cinema with another Marvel movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness). Over the past 15 years, by learning from TV series strategies (transitions between film and film, especially scenes at the end of credits to indicate the next film), Marvel Studios has built an unparalleled film franchise never seen before, which has expanded to the small screen with the launch of Disney+. WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What if…? And Hawkeye is all perfectly integrated into the stories told in the movies, which in turn influence the novels and characters of the later titles: in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the new Captain America is “born,” for example; In Loki, the doors of the Multiverse open…a strategy that Disney actually tried to adopt with SHIELD agents nearly ten years ago, on public ABC, but it certainly works better today, on a streaming platform in use around the world. The introduction of the multiverse in particular seems to suggest a later evolutionary stage for Marvel, able to “merge”, as needed, any other movie or series that has been produced before.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, among other characters, attorney Matt Murdock, Daredevil’s alter-ego, one of the House of Ideas’ most famous heroes, appears in a brief presentation. Charlie Cox plays him, or the actor who played him in the Netflix series Daredevil, which has actually been teleported alongside Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders series “mates” in the US. from Netflix at Disney+ (it could also happen in Italy, but we still don’t know when), formalizing its membership in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Meanwhile, another series included in the saga is airing on Disney+, Moon Knight: the protagonist is a lesser known superhero, if not for more experienced comics fans who will probably remember him in Italy at the end of the 1970s with the name Moon. Moon Knight suffers in one body with a form of dissociative personality disorder, and combines at least two opposing identities: Stephen Grant, a little London street vendor, and Mark Spector, an infallible mercenary, dominated by an Egyptian god forced to fight for him. good. Either way, he’s played by Oscar Isaac, an excellent actor of Cuban-Guatemalan descent who last year seems to be a ubiquitous presence: we saw him in the blockbuster Dune, in Paul Schrader’s drama The Card Collector, in the intense HBO series. Scenes from a wedding, remake of the homonym by Ingmar Bergman. Next to him, in the role of an annoying teacher, is another Hollywood star, Ethan Hawke. Oddly enough, Oscar Isaac actually played Marvel a few years ago, the apocalypse villain in X-Men: Apocalypse. The X-Men saga belongs to Fox, but now that Disney has acquired the latter through a massive merger, who knows, it may decide to officially include mutants in its multiplayer as well. More: Apocalypse was of Egyptian descent, and the Moon Knight story in Egypt seems to lead us… by eating parts of Hollywood, Disney could end up gnawing her tail. And we viewers above all find ourselves, in no time at all, before the monopoly of global entertainment.