Monty Ewan leaves Benetton and returns to Australia

The Italian international was born in AustraliaAnd the Monte IwanHe finished his stay in Europe Immediate effect claims personal reasons. Nephew of a former player in helixAnd the Digby EwanThe full-back will be against the Melbourne Rebels to join the team next season.

iwan I was due to go back to Benetton On July 4, however, he stayed Australian land. After arriving late, the player The Italian club reached a mutual agreement to release him from his contract, which lasted until June 30, 2024.

Rugby Benetton announced that it had mutually terminated the contract that tied Montana Ewan to Verdeblanco until June 30, 2024. The Australian winger, who arrived in Treviso in November 2017, collected 82 games and scored 155 points from 31 attempts. In its five seasons. Chairman Amerino Zatta, General Manager Antonio Pavanello and all members of the Benetton rugby team thank Ewan for the valuable contribution he made during his five seasons with Verdiblanca and we wish him and his family all the best for the future.” Officially released by the club.

Later, the player responded with another statement to the Italian fans: “I thank Benetton Rugby for the tremendous opportunity she has given me in these five wonderful years.. I found in Treviso a family that is willing to make me mature and support me even in the most difficult moments, as well as allow me to grow a lot from a sporting point of view.”

“The termination of my contract with Benetton Rugby, despite a renewal last December, is due to mental health issues that have forced me to stop playing rugby in recent months. Issues that have led me at this time in my life to stay in Australia close to my wife and children. Finally, I would like to thank my teammates and fans for the warmth they gave me. Come Leonie.” Australian closed.

Now ready to return to his native Australia, the 27-year-old could become an eligible player for the Wallabies in three years, once he completes a period of inactivity that could take him to the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

if it was helix He wasn’t interested in his services, he could also represent her Samoa also Fiji which you qualify for because of your parents’ offspring.