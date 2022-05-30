Monkeypox: The first case of monkeypox has now also appeared in the USA

After several cases in Europe, the first human case of rare monkeypox has now appeared in the USA. The disease is usually mild, but severe courses are also possible. The rash is similar to chickenpox, and sufferers also experience chills, fever, and pain.

To view embedded content, your revocable consent to the transfer and processing of personal data is required, since such consent is required by embedded content providers as third-party providers [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the toggle switch to ON, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to other countries, including the United States of America, in accordance with Section 49(1)(a) of the GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the toggle and via Privacy at the bottom of the page.

nAfter cases in Great Britain, Spain and Portugal, monkeypox is now also found in the USA. The disease was recorded in a resident of northeastern Massachusetts, the health authority of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The person had recently traveled to Canada – but the virus was found in the United States.

Authorities in Spain and Portugal reported about 40 new suspected cases on Wednesday. Most of them were gay and bisexual men. Monkeypox is usually transmitted through the air. But in some cases that have emerged recently, experts have assumed that the infection was caused by fluids. However, the CDC has emphasized that “anyone, regardless of their sexual orientation, can spread monkeypox.”

Read also

Symptoms of monkeypox in humans include a rash that often begins on the face and then spreads to other parts of the body, fever, muscle aches, and chills. Most people recover from the disease within a few weeks. The disease is usually transmitted through close contact with infected animals such as ferrets and monkeys and is most prevalent in Central and West Africa.

Smallpox has been considered eradicated worldwide since 1980 after a major vaccination campaign. Experts suspect that the pathogen of monkeypox is spread in rodents, with monkeys considered among the so-called pseudo-hosts.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has also called for vigilance in Germany. RKI said returnees from West Africa and MSM should “seek medical attention immediately” if unusual skin changes occur.