Monkeypox has been discovered in Germany and other countries

Many experts’ assumption that risks to the entire population are low is also based on this scenario. Previous experience with monkeypox shows that it is difficult to spread from person to person and that outbreaks usually die. In this case, the outbreak should be relatively easy to contain. It’s fairly easy to protect against a low-contagious virus, and the long incubation period makes it easy to find and isolate contacts before they spread the virus.

New cases are now being reported in quick succession: however, this is probably not due to the fact that the virus is spreading so quickly – but because of increased awareness. After a cluster of cases were initially observed in Britain last week, monkeypox cases have now been detected in Portugal, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Belgium, the United States and Canada, among other countries. On May 20, France also reported the first case, and the virus was also detected in Australia and thus in another part of the world.

It is not clear to what extent the virus has actually spread

The disease was named monkeypox after the pathogen was first discovered in monkeys in a Danish laboratory in 1958. Experts believe that the virus does spread in squirrels and rodents, while monkeys and humans are considered bogus hosts that do not allow particularly effective spread. So far, researchers have only been able to detect monkeypox in four countries outside Africa: Great Britain, the USA, Israel and Singapore. The infected were infected each time in connection with trips to Africa. On the other hand, the fact that chains of infection occur in Europe which can no longer be traced back to Africa is a new fact.

It remains unclear to what extent the pathogen has actually spread internationally. According to health authorities, the virus usually causes only mild symptoms, but it can also have severe courses. Patients often have fever, headache, body aches, and feel tired. Then typical smallpox blisters and blisters appear on the skin. According to the current state of knowledge, at least in Great Britain, all 20 affected people were infected with the West African type, which often heals on its own without treatment.