Monkeypox: First case reported in Australia

The man in Australia developed mild symptoms before returning from Great Britain and went to the doctor upon arrival on May 16. He is in isolation in a hospital and his contacts are now being identified.
A suspected case has been reported from the neighboring state of New South Wales. The film revolves around a 40-year-old man who recently returned to Sydney from Europe.
infection in several countries
Cases of infection with the virus are now being reported from more and more countries. The World Health Organization called for the follow-up of all contacts of those affected. According to the NHS and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the disease usually causes only mild symptoms, but can also have severe courses. Only symptomatic patients who have close contact are contagious.
Distribution is just a ‘matter of time’
Evidence that monkeypox exists in other countries, such as Germany, is only a matter of time for German physician Norbert Brockmere. Based on the large number of cases in other Western countries, he assumes the virus has been spreading unnoticed for a while, the head of the German Society for Sexually Transmitted Diseases said. STI stands for sexually transmitted disease.
“Who still thinks of smallpox today?” Due to increased interest following recently published reports from Great Britain, a new awareness of infection and therefore increased evidence can now be expected.
