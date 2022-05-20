Monkeypox: First case reported in Australia

The first case of monkeypox was also discovered in Australia. Victoria state health authority in Melbourne said on Friday that the infection was confirmed in a man in his 30s who had recently returned from the United Kingdom.

The man in Australia developed mild symptoms before returning from Great Britain and went to the doctor upon arrival on May 16. He is in isolation in a hospital and his contacts are now being identified.

A suspected case has been reported from the neighboring state of New South Wales. The film revolves around a 40-year-old man who recently returned to Sydney from Europe.

infection in several countries

Cases of infection with the virus are now being reported from more and more countries. The World Health Organization called for the follow-up of all contacts of those affected. According to the NHS and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the disease usually causes only mild symptoms, but can also have severe courses. Only symptomatic patients who have close contact are contagious.