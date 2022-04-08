Monastery Hernandez of Maganguel started the season with a goal in Finland

The 26-year-old defender from Maganguel Aldayr Hernández scored his first goal for Finnish top-flight Esport Honka, his new side since February. Hernandez had a rebound in the area, after a corner kick from the right, and after hitting it twice, sent it down to score the first goal for Honca in a 3-2 win over Hakka, in the second date of the Faicaosliga. Finnish first class.

This is the Bolivarian defender’s fifth goal in 74 matches in Finnish football, which he reached in 2019. This season he played the two full games that Honka played in the first-class professional championship. In addition, he participated in all three matches played by his team in the Finnish Cup.

Watch here a video of the goal of the monastery Hernandez of Maganguel in the Finnish first division:

Näin osuu Aldayr Hernandez jo neljännellä peliminuutilla ja Honka siirtyy Hakaa Vagaan 1-0 johtoon!#MeOllaanHonka #Vicosliga pic.twitter.com/OOz36DfDs9 – EsportHonka April 7, 2022

Hernandez made his debut for FC Bogotá, at the age of 16, and played for the capital in Primera B until 2016. 2019 at TPS Turku, where he was promoted to Veikkausliiga, Finnish First Division, that year, and played two more seasons.

His most recent team was HIFK Helsinki, the oldest in the country, having participated in all league matches and in five of the cup. He was also part of several youth operations for the Colombian national teams, among them the runner-up in the South American under-20 achieved in 2015 in Uruguay.

PrimerTiempo.CO is the only facility that permanently tracks professional footballers born in Cartagena and Bolivar. Check out coverage here.