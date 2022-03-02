Molière: The Finest Classics – Research and Teaching

It’s still up to date

In France, Molière is considered a national hero. As early as the eighteenth century, his works were carried out beyond the borders of France. Introduced comedy, once considered a subgenre, equals tragedy. Molière’s goal was to enlighten people through sarcasm and wit.

Didier Sincal says that Molière is the greatest classic of all time. For the writer, historian and literary critic, Molière is not content with making people laugh. It was not necessary to adapt his works to a temporal context either. Everyone understands his language and the irony of his dialogue, he says in an analysis of Moliere’s importance today. W: The hypocrites and the greedy in power and money will most likely remain as long as there are people.

Molière’s works such as “The Misanthrope” and “The Reluctant Doctor” are world famous. Not much is known about him personally, starting with his date of birth. His work was interpreted not only as a mirror of society at the time, but also in parts of it as autobiographical.

The life and work of Molière

In the comedy “Die Schule der Frauen” of 1662, he advocated the right of young women to marry for love. Coincidence or not? On February 20 of the same year, at the age of forty, he married Armandi Béjart, who was about 20 years younger than him. The connection was considered scandalous not only because of the age difference. Armandi was the sister of Madeleine Biggart, Moliere’s mistress. Even evil tongues claimed to be his daughter.

Molière established his own theater group with Madeleine Bigart in 1643 instead of entering the royal service and completing his studies in law like his father. He took the name Molière because comedians were using pseudonyms to protect their families from disgrace. The Catholic Church at the time expelled the representatives it considered “corrupt”.

Molière toured France with his band for over twelve years. In 1658 he returned to Paris. There he was noticed by King Louis XIV – and he became his patron.

Molière wrote his last play, The Imaginary Invalid, which premiered in Paris on February 10, 1673. Irony: in it he played the lead role of the hypochondriac Argan, who imagines that he is ill. Only: Moliere was really sick. He was suffering from tuberculosis. At the fourth performance on February 17, he developed a hemorrhage that died shortly thereafter.

Because Molière was expelled from the church as an actor, his body had to be buried in a mass grave. However, with the King’s help, Moliere’s body was secretly buried without ceremonies in the darkness of February 21 in Saint Joseph’s Cemetery. In 1817 the remains were moved to the famous Père Lachaise Cemetery, laid out in 1804.