Moldova. The return of the oligarchy has been announced

Vlad Belhotnyuk, the Moldovan oligarch who ruled from 2017 to 2019 through his political instrument, the Democratic Party, announced his intention to organize a political force with the aim of restoring power in the country.

Belhotnyuk was forced to flee the country due to an unexpected alliance formed by the Action and Solidarity Party, PASS, which is currently in power, and the Socialist Party, Sarim, in June 2019.

The oligarch announced his return to politics after the US Treasury, through the Office of Foreign Assets Control, OFAC, imposed sanctions on nine people on October 26, including Belhotnyuk. This means that Plahotniuc’s assets in the United States have been frozen, but assets located elsewhere have not been frozen.

US authorities punished Belhotnyuk for “bribery of law enforcement officials, reflecting his longstanding efforts to capture and bribe Moldova’s judicial and police institutions, while using his wealth and political influence to undermine his political opponents and the rule of law in the country.”

“The period of tolerance for the anti-Plahotniuc governments is over. They have proven everything they can. Belhotnyuk said in an interview with Tribuna.md On October 28.

Plahotniuc’s return coincides with A sharp deterioration in public sentiment in Moldovadriven by economic hardship. Inflation has exceeded 30% annually and energy prices continue to rise. Anti-government demonstrations continued over the weekend of October 29-30, organized by fugitive businessman Ilan Shor and, separately, by the Communist Party, according to reports. BneIntelliNews.

Moldova’s anti-corruption prosecutor sent the first file against Pelhotnyuk to court in early September. Recently, the Constitutional Court cleared the file, rejecting objections by Belhotnyuk’s lawyer to a new law allowing trials in absentia.

Arrest warrant pending in Belhotnyuk’s name, issued by Moldovan judges in May 2020.

Interestingly, the file against Belhotnyuk was first announced in May 2020 by Moldova’s Public Prosecutor, Aleksandar Stoianoglu, who is now arrested. Stoianoglo was suspended from his position last fall by prosecutors with the support of President Maia Sandu’s Pas.

“We have compelling evidence that the citizen Plahotniuc is the beneficiary of the funds, which were obtained in the form of a loan from the Savings Bank of Moldova, through the Shor Group, and therefore covered by the financial resources of the National Bank, in total more than $100 million announced by Stoianoglo at that time.

Stoianoglo is now on trial on three charges, most notably the dropping of charges against Veaceslav Platon – a Plahotniuc competitor and businessman allegedly involved in Moldova bank fraud and Russian “money laundering” (money laundering). Under the circumstances, prosecutors may now be more interested in hearing Platon’s statements against former Democratic leader Pelhotnyuk.

Sandu has so far avoided separating Stoianoglo, even after the trail has prepared all the legal requirements needed to do so. Sandhu said he is waiting for the court’s ruling.

Notably, OFAC did not designate Platon as the subject of the sanctions, along with Belhotnyuk and Ilan Shor (the main targets of the sanctions, as well as some Russian advisers to former President Igor Dodon). Plahotniuc has consistently accused Plahotniuc of being behind major bank frauds that emerged in 2015. He was convicted by Moldovan judges in 2017 for alleged bank fraud of approximately $800 million during the Plahotniuc regime.

Currently, the arrest warrant issued by Moldovan judges against Platon is based on the request of some Russian prosecutors who are investigating the Moldovan businessman for his alleged involvement in Russian “laundering”.

Anna Lotti