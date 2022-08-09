Mobile payment now receives transfers from abroad

The new method is available to those who belong to this banking service.

Remittance company Zoom and exchange agency Italchange has now added a new option for those who want to receive in-country remittances.

Both companies announced on social networks the opening of this method, the main goal of which will be to receive funds from abroad in the form of affiliate mobile payment. This was reported by the decoded web portal.

The information was provided on Twitter and showed that to enjoy this new alternative, you must have a membership to the mobile payment service, in addition to being the owner of the account to deposit the bank advance.

“Receive your transfer payments within minutes, using Mobile Payment on Zoom, Casa de Cambio,” the company tweeted.

Easy, fast and secure! Italchange online tips for your retirement Withdraw your money transfer at your convenience #ITALCAMBIOONLINE 😲📲💻 joining to https://t.co/XwZqNMYLxj Register and follow the withdrawal steps.

Do you need support? 🤔

Contact the online chat. pic.twitter.com/Ob8D1BWr1T – Italchange (italchange) May 31, 2021

