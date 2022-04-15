Minister: Finland ‘very likely’ to submit NATO candidacy

It is “highly likely” that Finland will apply for entry NATOFinnish Foreign Minister Titi Toborainen said on Friday, in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“This is very likely, but the decision has not yet been taken,” the minister told Britain’s Sky News.

And hours ago, Russia warned of possible accession HelsinkiFrom Stockholm to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), it will have “consequences” for these countries and for European security.

On Wednesday, on a visit to Sweden – which is also considering joining NATO – the head of the Finnish government, Sana Marinestressing that the country will take a decision in this regard “in a few weeks”, after a parliamentary debate.

For the Nordic country, with which it shares a border of 1,300 km RussiaA document on the matter released by the Finnish government two days ago said joining the 30-member US-led coalition would provide a “much greater” deterrent against any attack by its neighbour.

“It seems that the Finns have made their decision and there is already a large majority in favor of NATO membership,” Topurinen said.

Income support, which for decades has hovered between 20% and 30%, is at 60%, and the latest poll published last Monday gave it 68% support versus just 12% against it.

rrg