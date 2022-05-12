Mindelheim: Police warn of car crackers in the Mindelheim area

Mindelheim: Police warn of car crackers in the Mindelheim area


A car was broken into in Mendelheim – and the police believe it wasn’t the only one. A description of the potential culprits has been published.

The police Warns of car firecrackers in and around Mindelheim. According to a press report, a car parked Friday afternoon in a tourist parking lot on State Route 2518 was broken into and a wallet was stolen from the glove compartment. The police assume that this was not the only crime, but that there were other crimes around Mendelheim.

Did a man and a woman break into cars in Mendelheim?

A white BMW SUV, of a man of about 50 and a woman of about 35, is said to play a role.

The man is said to be about 165 centimeters tall, according to police, and had a strong appearance, short black hair, a bald head and blue eyes. The woman was about 35 years old, skinny, light blond with very long hair.

Witnesses or victims of a vehicle crash should report to the police

Anyone who can provide information about the vehicle or the persons described, or who have also been the victim of a similar crime, please contact the Mindelheim Police Inspectorate, tel. 08261/76850.

The police advise not to leave any valuables in the car, especially in hard-to-see places. In such places, it makes sense to leave the glove box open to show potential thieves that breaking into the car is not worth it.

See also  More space for the Kinzenbacher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.