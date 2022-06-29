Millions of bees are trapped in Australia due to the dreaded ‘Varroa Destroyor’ mite

The Department of Primary Industries of the Government of New South Wales (Australia) has activated a Alert and emergency command When an infestation of mites is detected varroa destructive In honeybees, in hives located near the city of Newcastle (160 km north of Sydney).

The varroa destructive It is a mite (a very small spider) that exclusively and exclusively attacks honey and wax bees, causing a disease called Varroosis. The presence of this parasitic disease in honey bees was discovered in the early 19th century. During the past decades, Faroese has become one of the major threats to bee farms in almost the entire world. In Spain, the plague was first discovered in the early 1980s.

Location of outbreak and eradication areas (red), surveillance (purple) and notification (yellow). NSW / LV

Until now, Australia (where honey bees were first introduced in 1822) has remained exempt from varroa destructive Authorities and expert scientists are working on various projects for rapid detection and prevention of impacts. The alert now issued in the Newcastle area reminds us that if the plague spreads in Australia, some Annual losses of $70 million (45.7 million euros).

Prohibitions and controls

The alert issued by the NSW authorities includes demarcation of the first (red) zone, where infected bees were discovered, and 10 kilometers around it, where all existing beehives must be destroyed. In the second (purple) zone, in an area with a diameter of 25 km, mandatory monitoring of the condition of the beehives will be maintained and the filling or transportation of individual bee items will be prohibited.

In practice, affected beekeepers must confine their hives (keep them in place, without moving) for at least six months. As you may remember, in Australia and many other parts of the world, several of these combed nests are usually moved each season to facilitate the activity of the bees.

Isolated sample of Varroa Destroyer. WP

Following the instructions now reported by the Australian authorities, in a third potentially affected area (in yellow), at a distance of up to 50 km, the obligation to report any incident in the health of the hives will be maintained. Finally, the entire Australian state of New South Wales is henceforth and for at least six months to be considered a Public Biosafety Zone in relation to the Varroa plague.

At the present time, the authorities did not report the number of hives and bees affected by the preventive measures.

Australia’s beekeeping sector has around 30,000 registered beekeepers, with around 668,000 hives declared. About 9,400 beekeepers are registered in the state of New South Wales, with a total of 298,000 beehives. Applying the general estimate that each hive can contain around 40,000 bees, it can be estimated that the beekeeping sector in NSW has 11.92 billion bees.

For reference, Spain has approximately 2.5 million registered hives, with an estimated total of 100,000 million bees.

Two insects facing each other

honey or domestic bees (Apis mellifera) is a species native to Europe, Africa, and part of Asia, and was only introduced to America and Oceania about 150 years ago. There are about 30 subspecies of this bee, being Italian (Apis mellifera ligusticaMost common in beekeeping.

The varroa destructiveFor its part, it is an ectoparasitic mite that for years has become one of the biggest threats to the health and survival of honey bee farms. They stick their small claws to the body of bees (of the species Apis mellifera s Nearby APIsThe fatty bodies contained in the hemolymph are sucked up by these pollinating insects, causing them to weaken and even die. In addition, it is common in this process for the genetic material to be passed on to some viruses that can cause diseases that are very characteristic of bees, such as wing deformity. There are no completely effective treatments against Varroa and some products used for cleansing leave a residue in honey. The health of beehives and the destruction of infected farms are by far the most effective pest control measures.





Antonio Cirillo / Barcelona