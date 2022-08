Milan more and more stars and stripes with LeBron James and Yankees

The whirlwind of rumors about the ownership of Milan AC, the famous Italian soccer team, sees the arrival of new investors from the United States with a deal that will lead Redbird, the American private equity group, to buy the club from Elliott for 1.2 billion euros. According to the Financial Times, which published this indiscretion around the world, the shutdown could take place as early as the day.

Among the names of investors from the sports world are the New York Yankees, a legendary baseball team worth $6 billion, but also Main Street Advisors, the Los Angeles Stars fund that is among its investors. LeBron JamesMusic producer Yovin, rapper Drake and Italian Riccardo Silva, president of the Miami club and friend of Paolo Maldini.

LeBron James, recognized less than three months ago as one of the new American billionaires by Forbes magazine, has an impressive array of investments to diversify his assets, despite his continued presence on the field and his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2024 25 season of $50.4 million.

With his business associates, and all his high school buddies, he made investments in various sectors, from football (with Liverpool) to pizza, from high-tech to tequila, and from transportation to video games. Now he chose the chosen demon of the Rossoneri.