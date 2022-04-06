Mikrohofhaus in Sternkreuzung gives way to tunneling work

In fact, the house should have long ago left the Crossing of the Stars, the exhibition of the Ludwigsburg Museum, part of which was built there, is long gone. But the tiny house with a tiny yard is a great success story – which is why the service life has been repeatedly extended since 2018, the tiny house has been the focus of many projects and campaigns. But Sternkreuzung’s tunnel roof renovation makes it imperative to say goodbye: On Tuesday, the inner courtyard walls were already cut into manageable pieces, on Wednesday a crane came to haul them away.

Crane and Low Loader Need Space

It’s nothing out of the ordinary for Joachim Pflumm, the architect and team leader in the Building Construction Division, who is overseeing the dismantling of part of the city. First, space for the winch and the low loader must be created at the busy intersection, and only then can the house weighing about 3.5 tons be connected. Also d Alke Hollwedel stands on the sidewalk and watches the hustle and bustle. For the director of the museum, the Mikrohofhaus is something very special.

On the occasion of the 300th anniversary of the founding of the city in 2018, the competition “Cosmonauts – Living in the Smallest Space” for the exhibition “There and Away – Living Spaces in Ludwigsburg” has been announced. Alke Hollwedel has received 74 contributions in that time. The director of the Ludwigsburg Museum was delighted and surprised at the same time, because among the entries with high design quality and original solutions, there were even some from Sweden, Brazil and Italy. The jury selected Stuttgart-based Atelier Kaiser Schen as the winner, and her courtyard house was inspired by Chinese alleys and Moroccan riads. Architect Goubin Shen said at the time: “The courtyard houses offer picturesque tranquility on the inside and contrast with the bustling life outside the walls.” Indeed, the architecture of the Mikrohofhaus also lived from tension: outside the hectic and noisy traffic, inside the quiet fountain. Visitors arrived at the 30-square-meter inner courtyard through a snail-shaped doorway and – when the blinds were open – looked through the front window into the 7.5-square-meter house.

While the actual idea of ​​Tiny House is actually to live in a space confined to a vast expanse of nature, living in Sternkreuzung, surrounded by traffic, was a deliberate provocation on the part of the architects, according to Hollowdel. “We wanted to create a place that creates discourse,” recalls the museum director. This goal has been achieved. The influx of interested parties who wanted to stay there for one or more nights did not stop. Holwedel also stayed there with her family. The bikes in the house attracted over 50 guests who stopped by the yard for the first half hour. “After that we stopped counting,” she recalls. There were intense discussions that developed in light of the unusual architectural project.

From kindergarten to architect

Holwedel applauds the minimalism of the project: “Everyone was allowed in,” she says and recalls many wonderful moments, for example when a kindergarten group that dealt with the topic of living explored the house extensively. “We were impressed by the breadth and diversity of the project,” Holwedle says. There was a lot of understanding and willingness to expand within the divisions in Town Hall. “I am grateful for the willingness to be given this space,” Holwedel says. Mikrohofhaus has inspired many to tackle this topic. For example, the Academy of Dramatic Art there has artistically explored the boundaries between the private and the public, and more recently street artist Daschu has used the walls as a canvas.

Street artwork has been published and can only be seen in pictures. It is currently not clear when the next night with breakfast will be at Mikrohofhaus. On Wednesday at a quarter past eleven, the award-winning little patio house was in a low-load wagon. Anyway, she didn’t have to go very far. In Affalterbach, in the building of the company Rikker, who also built the house at the time, it is intended to attract attention again as an exhibition object.