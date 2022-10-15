Miguel Oliveira punished twice – fury at Ducati camp

Miguel Oliveira was penalized for two actions in qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix. But this did not help the suffering Enea Bastianini anymore.
ad
The basics in brief
- Miguel Oliveira was relegated to the second division after qualifying for MotoGP in Australia.
- Ducati driver Ena Bastianini handicapped and spoiled his qualification.
- The fury at the Ducati camp is great despite the penalty kick.
Miguel Oliveira isn’t having his best day in MotoGP qualifying in Australia. A qualified KTM rider is only 21st.
In addition, it was rolled back in three places. After his last fast lap, he’s starting to train, although qualifying is still going on. In his subsequent slow lap, he also holds back Ducati rider Ina Bastianini. That could cost the Italian a place in Q2, as he ended up missing him by only four hundredths of a second.
He’s a doubly victim of Portuguese misconduct: his bosom has been completely scrapped. Miguel Oliveira waved a yellow flag at the start of the exercise.
Communicator. Reader. Hipster-friendly introvert. General zombie specialist. Tv trailblazer