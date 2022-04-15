Migration: How Climate Shaped Human Evolution

Why the computer model may not match the reality of the Stone Age

so she is from Homo habilis And Homo ergaster Rarely are any discoveries known in the African Rift Valley. In contrast, there are a few precisely defined regions depicting computer model maps of these human forms. “Now no one can rule out the possibility that these groups also live in other areas where no trace of them has been found before,” Colmer says. In addition, researchers can usually only document stone tools, and rarely bone material, which would more accurately reveal the early humans who lived at the site and the tools they used. For the researcher at Senckenberg, this is not only a problem in computer modeling, but a problem in paleoanthropology in general.

“The study provides us with very interesting suggestions that should not be overexplained, but that should definitely be investigated further,” Colmer says. Mike Petraglia argues in a similar way. So computer models show it Homo heidelbergensis It lived in Africa, Europe, and western regions of Asia for a long time until the species slowly disappeared a few hundred thousand years ago. At the same time, the climate changed – and Neanderthals appeared in Europe and anatomically modern humans in Africa. From this, Axel Timmermann and his team concluded: The new climate had an impact on the evolution of Homo heidelbergensis For Neanderthals and modern humans. Where exactly, they also infer from their calculations. They identify places where living conditions have changed and they find it sane man You probably grew up in South Africa and not in the east of the continent.

However, this approach can easily lead to a fallacy. “There are some indications and many considerations that different groups of early humans met and mingled frequently,” Petraglia says. “Even at last of these mixtures modern man, sane man, Starch. “This scenario is more convincingly compatible with the theory that the cradle of humanity lies in several regions of Africa, and not just in a relatively small area in the south of the continent. However, Timmerman and his team’s “nature” study will offer a new approach to exploring human history and provide anthropologists with many ideas for further research. Mike Petraglia and Atmar Colmer also agree on this.