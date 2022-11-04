Microsoft and NATO countries target 90% of Russian cyberattacks – TLC

In the past year, cyberattacks for nation-states, i.e. where a country is behind, which targeted critical infrastructures, have risen from 20% to 40%. The increase is mainly due to the beginning of the hybrid conflict between Russia and Ukraine. NATO member states have been the target of 90% of the attacks carried out by Russian actors, with 48% of these attacks affecting computer companies located in NATO countries. It’s one of the clues to Microsoft’s “Digital Defense 2022 Report.”

But there is not only the Ukrainian conflict, but Iran – as the company explains – “intensified its attacks in the wake of the transition of presidential power and launched devastating attacks against Israel and vital infrastructure outside the region. And North Korea, whose most aggressive missiles carried out the test period in the first half of 2022 Through various actors, it launched a series of attacks to steal technology from airlines and researchers around the world and access data and funds to support the local economy.” Finally, China has increased its cyber-espionage and information-stealing attacks “in an effort to exert greater influence in Southeast Asia and counter growing US interest”.

The Microsoft report also highlights the growing influence of advertising, or so-called “influence operations”. A clear example – he notes – is that of Russia, “which used tools to its advantage to activate disinformation campaigns about the invasion of Ukraine and the Covid-19 epidemic in order to discredit the West and strengthen its national strategies.” In addition to Russia, other countries are on the radar, including China and Iran, “which have carried out propaganda operations to expand their global influence.”