Mick Schumacher before Imola: The desire for the German Grand Prix

Formula 1 talent Mick Schumacher speaking before the race at Imola about Haas’ chances to race at Emilia-Romagna

Formula 1 returns to Europe. This weekend, the first class races at the Emilia Romagna GP in Imola. For Ferrari mini Mick Schumacher (23) this is a mini home game.

READ MORE: HOW TO WATCH FORMULA ONE ON TV

“It’s always nice to come to Imola, I really like the track,” says Michael Schumacher’s son. “I’ve been there a few times and I’m really looking forward to driving our great new car there and hopefully it’s in good shape.”

The contract with Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari was recently extended to 2025. Mick: “I think it’s definitely important to race on tracks that have a history. I hope we can hold the races in Germany again soon, because these are still missing.”

Mike Schumacher. Credit: LAT/Haas

But now comes Italy, where Haas wants to build on the strong form of the first two races. “We will probably crash on the pavement less difficult with new cars than we did last time,” explains Schumacher Jr. “But I am sure the drivers and teams will find ways and means to use the barriers as much as possible. Of course, I hope we can do that as well.”

However, it will not be easy. Since the first sprint race of the year is held in Imola, the teams have less practice session. But little Shumi remains optimistic: “With our car, we should be able to get everything done quickly. We have a good idea of ​​what we’ll need, and we probably won’t need to make any big changes. So I hope we get to the music.”

Alone: ​​In the last race in Australia, the German finished 13th. Haas struggled with setup issues on the ultra-fast street circuit. That’s why team boss Gunther Steiner hits the brakes: “We only have one free practice session to find a good setup. With our lack of experience with the car, it won’t be easy. But the same goes for everyone, and anyone who is better prepared will have a car. better “.

After all, despite all the caution, Steiner sticks with it. “We have a good car for points.”

Follow us YOUTUBE!

This is F1-Insider.com

Formula 1 on TV

In 2022, Formula 1 will run on Sky. Last year, the broadcaster introduced a new special TV channel for Class One: Sky Formula 1. Here there is motorsports 24 hours a day. All practice sessions, all qualifying sessions, all races are always live and without commercial breaks. Historic races and special programs are also in the program.

How to watch Formula 1 live on Sky

Customers who want to watch Formula 1 on Sky have one option twelve months Sky Q subscription (Reception with receiver via cable, satellite, Internet) starting from 20 euros per monthto me Sky Super Sport Ticket (online/app reception) with monthly cancellation option for €29.99 per month and the Sky Supersport Annual Pass (12 months duration, streaming/online application) for €19.99 per month.

To view FORMULA 1 from SKY Q: CLICK HERE!

To view SKY TICKET FORMULA 1: CLICK HERE!