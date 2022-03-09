Michela Giroud on Netflix: the details

Brilliant, self-deprecating, over-the-top and overwhelming: Michela Gero will come soon Netflix With a new comic special. Michela Giroud, the truth, I swear! – This is the address Displays of the most famous Italian comedians – Will be available in April at running platform.

know a lot Michela Gero For a while, but many of his current fans have come to appreciate Romanian comic While participating in lol: who laughs outside. Jerrod was actually among the ten contenders in the first version of amazon original comedy show He was remembered with some successful jokes and gags, including the hit.Crazy MignottoneChapter has been archived laughing loudlyFor the comedian born in 1987, there was no shortage of satisfaction and business successes. The latter, in fact, is private Recorded the last performance of the vinyl stage, in Rome, and soon available at Netflix.

The Comedy of Michela Giroud: What It’s All About

The comic special titled Michela Giroud, the truth, I swear! Show stand up comedy (consists of one episode) in which the hero is Romanian comic Who stands on stage, completely alone, tells Al General One’s life from one’s point of view Strong and self-deprecating Which has always been characterized by a sense of humor.

In the flow of words from michela Jerrod Various topics are touched upon, such as childhood, relationship with sister, adolescence and the sudden popularity. I Personal Issues, that’s true, but it has become an existential and a mirror for an entire generation. In the special produced by DAZZLE, the comedian also addresses the topic of Stereotypes.

Who is Michela Giroud and what has she done besides LOL

lol: who laughs outside It is certainly not the only relevant experience in the curriculum Michela Gero. far from it! The comedian began performing in 2015 in clubs as well as on television, in the comedy show Colorado. In 2017, it was part of CCN – Comedy Central Newsa satirical program conducted by Saverio Raimondo.

In 2018 participated in Girls TV – General Staterestarting the cult of Italian television, and in 2019 and 2020 again in CCN – Comedy Central News, but as a leader. She later became a “hostess” de Il Salotto with Michela Giraud on Comedy Central. Currently driving Once upon a time there was love On Real Time and Discovery + she is among the female heroines in Michelle is impossible side by side Michael Hunziker on channel 5.

multifaceted and tireless, Michela Gero She is also the co-author of two books (Tea, the (almost) true story of the first ChristEdited by HarperCollins, H existingpublished by Fandango) and first appeared in Cinema As the female protagonist in Single male movieDirected by Andrea Bellati and Alessandro Well and available on Prime Video.

When is Michela Giraud’s comedy special coming?

Michela Giroud, the truth, I swear! It will only be available in Netflix From April 6 2022in all 190 countries where the service is active.