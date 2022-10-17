Michael Hooper returns to Australia for the International Window in November

Michael HuberThe historical Wallabies player, He will be back in the squad when Australia enters the international window for the month of November after missing out on the rugby tournamentanyway Not in the captain’s role.

The 30-year-old striker hasn’t worn his country’s jacket since the series against England in July, since the Southern Hemisphere Championship, when the third-ranked XV was already selected to play the first game against Los Pumas by the first date, revealed Not mentally prepared for the match and chose to walk away from the team and return to his continent. This way, Brumbies player He did not play a single match in the competition.

This Sunday October 16th Dave Rennie has released a roster of 36 players that includes Hooperwith an explanation that Captain will remain under the leadership james slippers for the next five games (Scotland, France, Italy, Ireland and Wales). “Michael (Hooper) back in the group is a huge deal for our team both on and off the field and we will make sure to give him the support he needs,” the manager said.

In terms of player call-ups, among the novelties, the Australia coach had five players they could have for the first time: Sam Talakay, Ben Donaldson, Mark Nwakanitawasi, Jock Campbell, Langie Gleeson. In addition, he chose two men residing abroad as they are Will Skeltonfrom La Rochelle, and Bernard Foleyin Japan.

Australia’s full lineup for the November window:

Alan Alalatua, Tom Banks, Jock Campbell, Ben Donaldson, Volao Vaenga, Lalakai Fukte, Bernard Foley, Matt Gibbon, Nick Frost, Lange Gleeson, Jake Gordon, Ned Hannigan, Rhys Hodge, Jed Holloway, Michael Hopper, Lynne Iketaw, Andrew Killaway , Noah Lolisio, Lachlan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, Fraser McCrite, Mark Nawakanitawase, Kaderen Neville, Hunter Bisame, Jordan Pitaya, Matt Philip, David Borecki, Tom Robertson, Pete Samo, Will Skelton, James Slipper (centre), Sam Talakay, Taniella Topo, Rob Valletini, Nick White, Tom Wright.