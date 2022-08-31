Miami Hurricane Center monitors many disturbances with potential to become hurricanes

NOAA experts are closely monitoring the first possible Atlantic hurricane in 2022. (noaa.gov)

Forecast for 2022 announced a The most severe hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean From average, but only now the action seems to have begun. Immediately They are following Three areas of interest which will be determined in the next five days, or not, as tropical storm. It will also be possible to determine if, over time, the path threatens the path FloridaAnd the Georgia and the Carolinain the south United Stateor countries Caribbean.

in conversation with InfobaeAnd the Xavier Cyrano A meteorologist at Univision 23 Miami, analyzed these three areas of concern “are no danger to any region,” but it’s still too early to make any statements.

And on the scant hurricane activity, despite predictions of a turbulent year, he warned that “in fact, July and August did not provide that, but we still have September, October and November.”

The Atlantic currently has three areas of interest that will develop in the next five days. (noaa.gov)

July and August haven’t been this quiet since 1941. AtlanticEnter Africa and the sea Caribbean, has only experienced August 2 without a storm in the more than seven decades since record keeping. This season only three storms have appeared, the last of which was in early July.

However, despite the inactivity, government forecasters are still adamant that it will be More active season than usual. They give a 60% chance, just below the 65% expected in May.

Phil Klotzbach, researcher at . State University Colorado“Currently, the percentage of 20 named storms, 10 hurricanes and five major hurricanes is very low,” he said in a tweet.

