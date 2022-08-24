Mexico, USA and Canada

World Cup Cities in America 2026

Atlanta

It is the state capital of Georgia, hosted the 1996 Olympic Games, and a city with a lot of football fans. In fact, it is said to be the eighth in the world in terms of average match attendance. In addition, it is set to be chosen as the location for the International Broadcasting Center for the World Cup, according to The Athletic.

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the Atlanta Falcons of the NFL and Atlanta United play in the Major League Soccer. Seating 70,000 fans, a retractable roof, and a host of in- and out-of-Benz amenities, as it’s known. Mexico has played in this stadium twice and is scheduled to play a friendly match against Paraguay on August 31.

Boston

It is the capital of Massachusetts and is one of the oldest cities in the United States. It was founded in 1630 and expects to receive 450,000 visitors from Europe, South America and other parts of the world, with economic benefits of up to $500 million.

Boston was one of the nine host cities of the 1994 World Cup in the United States, with historic matches such as the quarter-finals between Spain and Italy.

Venue: Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Revolution, has an artificial surface field, which is a problem they will have to solve to get a world-class field. It seats 70,000 fans, although 60,335 fans are expected for the World Cup.

Dallas

Located in North Texas, it is one of the most populous areas in the United States and is almost the home of the Mexican national team when it plays its friendlies in that country. It contains more than 130,000 hotel rooms of all categories, two major international airports and extensive sports infrastructure, with training camps for visiting teams.

stadium: AT&T Stadium in Arlington It has a capacity of 92,300 fans, although it will most likely be 85,000 spectators at the World Cup. It also hosted six matches during the 1994 World Cup, which is why it also has the history of the World Cup. Including Brazil against the Netherlands, 3-2 in favor of Cariocas.

Juventus match at Cotton Bowl, one of the other stadiums in Dallas, Texas.

(Kevin Jayraj/USA TODAY Sports)



Houston, Texas

The fourth most populous city in the United States and perhaps one of the most diverse as well, in terms of the international community that lives in it. For this reason, it also offers one of the best culinary alternatives in American cities. Suffice it to say that 145 languages ​​are spoken in Houston and there are more than 20 different ethnic groups.

stadium: NRG StadiumSeating more than 72,000 fans, it is a relatively new stadium, since it was founded in 2002. It is the home of the NFL team Texans. It also hosted the Super Bowl in 2004 and 2017, where the New England Patriots were crowned both times. This stadium is also the usual venue for the friendly matches of the Mexican national team.

Kansas City

Known for its musical culture, especially jazz, this Missouri city hosts not only sporting events but 40,000 artworks as well. On the other hand, although it is not one of the most populated cities or with the best infrastructure, it is in the middle of US territory, no more than a four-hour flight from any other World Cup location.

stadium: Arrowhead Stadium, The home of the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL. Unlike many stadiums in the United States, this one has natural grass. It has a capacity of 76000 fans.