Mexico-US Live Broadcast: How to watch IPTV at FIBA ​​Americas 2022? | 01/09/2022

The Stars and Stripes are entering this fencing career as the sole Group B captain of the Americas Qualifiers, and Team USA hopes to advance to the Americup Qualifiers round on foot. On this occasion, the team will be led by Alex Jensen, assistant coach of the Utah Jazz. This presents a squad of players with a lot of NBA experience like Patrick McCaw, Judy Mix, Anthony Lamb and Gary Clark, so the team is quite competitive and will face Mexico and Venezuela to see if this version of the North American team is one. of favourites. Before the America’s Cup, the USA team reached with one victory over Uruguay with a score of 105 to 71 and against Colombia with 199 to 199. The USA is the current champion and will try to add its eighth continental title but the task will not be easy.

The Mexico representative arrives at a good time and is fighting for a place in the 2023 Basketball World Cup, running 4 wins and 3 defeats, behind the United States and Brazil and a draw with Puerto Rico in his group. . The team led by Omar Quintero was one of the fastest growing and will be looking to get a good Americup and a place in the next round. Although the first place in the group looks complicated, he will be fighting against Venezuela on the second direct ticket and trying to do well to be among the top 8 players on the continent. For these matches, the Mexican team offers players a wide experience, the most prominent of which are Daniel Amigo, Gabriel Giron, Paul Stoll and Gabriel Giron. See also Biden told us he's on the immigrant side: "The Dreamer" Lady Rangel