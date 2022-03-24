Mexico, the country with the largest number of Russian intelligence agents in the world: US Northern Command.

President Northern Command American, Glenn Vanherkconfirmed it Mexico is the state with More KGB agents widespread in the world.

while listening in Armed Forces Committee The Senate From his country, he confirmed that the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (GRUfor its acronym in Russian) seeks opportunities and access in United State From Mexico.

Currently, the bulk of the world’s GRU members are located in Mexico. These are Russian intelligence personnel. Van Herk told the US Senate that they are closely monitoring their opportunities to influence opportunity and access in the United States.

It must be remembered that a file GRU He has been accused, in recent years, of interfering in the US presidential election during 2020, as well as seeking a “coup” in Montenegro, as well as carrying out cyber attacks against the World Anti-Doping Agency, and even poisoning Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom in 2018.

“There are players like China and Russia that are very aggressive and active in the entire area of ​​responsibility Northern Command Including the Bahamas and Mexico. my heart In response to the Republican senator Mike Tours.

“Transnational criminal organizations create an environment that is not conducive to raising a family and economic success. And we see this happening right at our borders, in Mexico,” he said.

“My concern is that this instability creates an opportunity for players like China, Russia and others who may have nefarious activities in mind to seek access and influence in our (Northern Command) area of ​​responsibility from a US national security perspective.”

With information from Lopez-Dóriga Digital