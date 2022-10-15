Mexico receives the first Venezuelan to travel to the United States

tijuana, Mexico. – Various sources reported that the first Venezuelan immigrants deported by the United States to the Mexican border city of Tijuana arrived Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

Effie said the incident occurred after the US government issued a joint measure with the Mexican government last Wednesday to immediately return those immigrants from the South American country who enter the border illegally.

Although this measure according to the Department of Homeland Security is to “reduce the number of people arriving at our southwestern border and create a more orderly and safer process for escaping Venezuela’s humanitarian and economic crisis,” activists point out as the policy that puts migrants adrift.

Migrants see injustice

So far, it is known that about 250 migrants were deported through the border port of El Chaparral.

One of them, young Jose Luis Acosta, told the media that after he was imprisoned for six days in an immigration detention center in Calexico (USA), he was transferred to San Diego and from there he was deported this morning to Tijuana without being given. There is no information.

Another case is the case of Cristhian Rangel, originally from the city of Maracaibo, who said that he crossed the Mexicali checkpoint on October 10, surrendered to US immigration authorities and was imprisoned there until Friday morning without knowing about this new immigration law.

“I found out because someone else read the news on their cell phone and it seemed unfair to us, because I was already there before the law started and they didn’t have to deport me,” he said.

The immigrants now feel uncertain about what they will do with their lives in this city they do not know about, although they are clear that they do not intend to go to the shelters because they are “like prisoners there” and some have said that they will seek proof of their existence, while others will look for a way to continue trying Transit to the United States.

Venezuelan society seeks their support

After the deportations, the Venezuelan community in Tijuana took on the task of finding a way to organize in order to support them, especially those who had left all their possessions to cross into the United States.

Frank Mijares, a Venezuelan activist and owner of a restaurant in the city, noted that he took on the task of asking for the cooperation of other Venezuelans to support them by collecting clothes and food, in order to send them to the centers where his compatriots are.

He argued that they are unable to organize themselves, as happened at that time with the Ukrainian immigrant community, especially because they do not have a supportive institutional character in this region.

However, he said they will see how this case will develop, which has a degree of complexity because many leave under deception.

“Many people from Venezuela are being tricked, and made to go through very difficult situations, whether through the jungle, or across the whole of Central America, or getting into Chiapas, and then across the border, because of a problem a large percentage of which is believed to be coming to the United States He will help them and will provide them with every comfort and it is not like that,” he pointed out.

The activist confirmed that most of these arrive in Tijuana, move to San Luis Rio Colorado and cross, surrendering to US authorities, while they are accompanied throughout the process by smugglers who charge up to $ 6000.