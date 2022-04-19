Mexico holds DEAN meeting with the United States – El Sol de México

The governments of Mexico and United State A meeting was held on Monday as part of High Level Economic Dialogue (DEAN) Between the two countries.

It is a statement, Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) She reported that six months after the DEAN was revitalized, proposals were received from civil society, the private sector, academia and other NGOs that could contribute to the development of the said agreement.

Dialogue between these two governments depends on enhancing economic and trade competitiveness, by strengthening supply chains or facilitating trade and infrastructure.

Investment in the workforce has also been increased, so that people are more educated and trained, and this can translate into better competitiveness.

To strengthen the links between DEAN, governments have enabled websites to provide information, as well as for those interested to submit statements or proposals on a regular basis through Mexico or the United States.

With the high-level economic dialogue between 🇲🇽#mexico And 🇺🇸 USA presents an idea #North Amarica More prosperous and competitive. 6 months after re-release #deanI welcome the meeting held by our delegations to review progress and enhance cooperation Esteban moctezuma barragan (emoctezumab) April 19, 2022

At the meeting on Monday, Under Secretary for Foreign Trade, Luz Maria de la Mora; Under Secretary of Finance and Public Credit, Gabriel Yorio; Head of the North American Unit, Roberto Velasco, and Mexico’s Ambassador to the United States, Esteban Moctezuma.

Similarly, the US delegation was headed by the Under Secretary of State International Trade, Marisa Lago; Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and Environment, Jose Fernandez, and Deputy United States Trade Representative, Jamie White.

According to SHCP, the governments of Mexico and the United States will meet again at the level of secretaries of state at DEAN’s annual meeting, to be held in Mexico, in the fall of 2022.