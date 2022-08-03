Mexico beats Australia in its first World Cup appearance

Hobby

Mexico City / 03.08.2022 10:42:09

Even with all help being refused so they could make a trip to the World Cup, the women’s national soccer team was able to make their debut in the tournament being held in Helsinki And he did it brilliantly, with a resounding 34-6 win ahead of its counterpart in Australia.

If the Mexican players had traveled in time for the match, they could compete head-to-head with the invited powers; however, Logistics delays caused them to lose their first match By default and therefore they only aspire to occupy the fifth place in the Globalism.

Field Marshal through angels Consolidated as a star for the Mexican national team and best player From the game, after contributing 24 points, the product of four touchdown passes, where Anna Barbosa She became her best ally, because she reached out to her twice to put a number on the house.

What happened to the three women’s soccer tournament?

Since last July 27, the team has had to go down to Helsinkithe capital of Finland, to recruit its participation in world CupBut due to lack of support and ticket purchases, they missed the opening match against Great Britain, so now they are only aiming to win fifth place.

The players raised their voices for support and demonstrated in the streets of Mexico City, as the businessman asked for help Ricardo Salinas Bellego, who denied itarguing that this was the task of the Mexican government.