Mexico and the United States will hold a high-level economic dialogue on Monday

Mexico s United State Ready for the second annual meeting of High-level economic dialogue (dean) to be held on Monday in Mexico City.

The meeting will follow the launch of DEAN, which took place in September 2021 in Washington.

The meeting is taking place amid disagreement over energy issues under the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC).

According to Mexico’s Ministry of Economy, the aim of the meeting is to assess progress in the economic and trade strategies agreed by the countries “to promote regional economic development, and to reduce poverty and inequality among our population.”

The meeting will also review topics from various strategic sectors such as semiconductors, electric mobility, and medical equipment, and important developments in terms of investments will be announced.

DEAN will be chaired by the President of the Mexican Economy, Tatiana Clouther, and the US Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo; As well as Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and his American counterpart Anthony Blinken.

Last Friday, the US State Department reported that Blinken will hold a meeting on Monday in the Mexican capital with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, with whom he will discuss various bilateral issues.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital