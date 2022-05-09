Mexico and the United States: the immigration agreement is urgent | Opinion

The bilateral agenda of Mexico and the United States consists of many urgent matters, but Nothing because immigration determines the daily relationship Between the two countries. The crisis at the border, where US authorities detain more than 7,000 people each day, has strained dialogue with both the Joe Biden administration and Republican governors in favor of militarizing controls. The situation has become unsustainable and leads Washington to define without further delay a regulatory framework, for which Mexico needs to. And if Donald Trump did it by imposition, Biden wants to negotiate a solution with his counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Reaching an agreement will not be easy, starting with the hesitation of the White House. The Democratic government planned to withdraw the so-called Section 42 at the end of May, a regulation that Trump approved in the midst of a pandemic that allows for speedy deportations under health pretexts. Republicans have made immigration lobbying a flag to try to discredit Biden and threaten to seize Congress from Democrats, but Biden himself has already been in favor of preserving this tool.

At the same time, Lopez Obrador confronts this phenomenon with a series of open fronts with the US administration. Some of the issues he considers grievances range from security pressures to questions about his energy policy. In recent days, the two leaders have spoken by phone and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has received a visit from Secretary of State Marcelo Ebrard. They agreed on a joint plan to create jobs in Central America and thus address the real structural causes of migration.

In the northern triangle of that region, where most immigrants leave, to which tens of thousands of Haitians or Cubans are added, The Mexican president traveled on Thursday. He did this with a promise to strengthen the protection of the southern border, knowing that sooner or later everything that happens there ends up in repercussions on the northern border. But before the visit, Lopez Obrador also threw an arrow at the United States, He scolds them for sending millions of dollars in aid to Ukraine when they have not yet declared an investment of 4000 million dollars in Central America. Perhaps the message was more directed at his supporters than useful in a diplomatic strategy. But the daily drama of the immigration crisis for hundreds of thousands of people is forcing both Mexico and the United States to pause their domestic agendas and speed an agreement.