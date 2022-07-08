Mexico and the United States return nearly 100 immigrants to Cuba

This content was published on Jul 08, 2022 – 17:46

Havana, July 8 (EFE). – Mexico and the United States returned a group of 98 migrants to Cuba on Friday, bringing the number to 4,013 so far this year, including those deported from the Bahamas and the Cayman Islands.

24 Cubans have returned from Mexico and there are already 1,363 received so far, according to Cuban immigration authorities citing the state agency Prensa Latina.

Meanwhile, 74 Cubans were intercepted by the United States Coast Guard. This brings the number to a total of 2,388 so far this year.

Data from the US Department of Customs and Border Protection shows that in the first eight months of the current fiscal year alone, 140,602 immigrants from the island have arrived in that area.

This number exceeds the largest exodus of Cubans to date, in 1980, when 125,000 people left through the port of Mariel in just seven months.

Cuba cites the Cuban Amendment Act as a reason for citizens to try to reach the United States irregularly by land or sea.

This legislation allows for permanent residence in the United States for Cubans who have remained for at least one year in its territory.

It also accuses the United States of encouraging migration flows and failing to comply with bilateral agreements in this regard.

Experts associate the increased exodus of Cubans primarily with the serious economic crisis that the island is experiencing. EFE

lpp / jce / eat

