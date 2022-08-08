Mexican women’s soccer team takes fifth place in Finland

The Mexican-American women’s soccer team concluded its participation in the Specialized World Championship, which was held in Helsinki, Finlandafter the well-known problems they had to overcome to reach the athletic competition, to remain with fifth place overall, after conclusively defeating the representative of Germany by 28 to 0.

After being unable to compete throughout the tournament after not making their first match against Great Britain, the Mexican team led by Giovanni Carrillo won the fencers before them, although they no longer had the opportunity to compete for medals.

Within what was their second and final game, the Mexican team once again put in a superb performance by bringing back Andrea Romero, who was named MVP after the game, with 136 yards and a touchdown.

Unlike the Mexican team, the US team ended up becoming the champion of this edition to continue its complete dominance in the category and add the fourth World Championship with this edition, after defeating the Great Britain team 42-14.

With their second entry in this competition, the Mexican team could not match what had been accomplished in 2017 when they took third place overall at the show in Canada, as they also faced logistical problems to get to the event.

Final Ranking

1. United States

2. Great Britain

3. Finland

4. Canada

5. Mexico

6. Germany

7. Australia

8. Sweden

leg

Related