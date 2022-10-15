Mexican mayor and officials kidnapped near US border

MEXICO CITY (October 15) (Reuters) – The mayor of a small municipality in northern Mexico near the border with the United States and a group of officials have disappeared after being kidnapped by gunmen, state authorities said on Saturday.

In a statement, the state government said Mario Cedillo Infante, mayor of Guerrero, Coahuila state, was traveling with eight other people on Friday evening when authorities lost contact with his group in Nuevo Laredo.

Before disappearing, the group alerted authorities that two trucks were being pursued by armed men.

A senior government official told Reuters that gunmen had kidnapped the group and that Coahuila authorities were working with the army to rescue the mayor and his comrades.

The border town of Nuevo Laredo is located in the nearby state of Tamaulipas and has long been notorious for violent feuds between organized crime gangs.

A senior politician in Coahuila told Reuters on condition of anonymity that Cedillo’s wife and son were among the missing. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Natalia Ramos)