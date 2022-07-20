Mexican beauty queen arrested in Spain for stealing wine worth 35 million pesos | video

Two people have been arrested in Croatia for the theft of bottles of fine wine worth $1.7 million (35.7 million pesos) in Spain, committed on October 27, 2021 in the western city of Caceres.

After nine months of stalking across Europe, the National Police arrested Priscilla Lara Guevara on Wednesday, a Former Miss Mexico He is originally from Ecatepec, and her partner is a Roman-Dutch man.

In a statement, Spain’s National Police said 45 bottles of wine, including a “unique” 19th-century vermouth worth $315,000 (6.4 million pesos), were extracted in a meticulously planned robbery in the famous cellars. El Atrio . Hotel and Restaurant.

Police investigators believe that the woman who competed in a beauty contest Back home, he distracted the waiters at El Atrio by ordering room service from the Michelin-starred restaurant after his kitchen closed.

Meanwhile, his partner The 47-year-old snuck into the basement, unlocked it with a master key he had stolen during a previous visit, filled three backpacks with bottles, and wrapped them in towels from his hotel room to protect them, according to a police statement. .

The next day, the hotel’s CCTV arrested the couple, who registered with fake Swiss IDs, and left the hotel on foot at 5:30 am, without any criminal trace of being at the scene. This led the police to initially believe that The organized gang was behind the robbery.

The two suspects had visited El Atrio three times before the robbery, according to the police statement, and they, like many of the patrons, had visited Bodega.

between the Stolen wines Sommelier José Polo, co-owner of El Atrio, said there was a bottle of the prestigious French Bordeaux Chateau d’Yquem from 1806, which had an “incalculable” value.

Polo said in a letter to local media cited by the Spanish newspaper Country.

Both The suspects left Spain Within days, police said, they chased them for several months across Europe before they were identified by Croatian border guards as they crossed from Montenegro.

Spanish police have worked with their counterparts in the Netherlands, Croatia and Romania, as well as with Interpol, to catch the couplewho has not been identified, is awaiting extradition and formal charges.

The The stolen wine has not been recovered The investigation is continuing, according to Spanish media.

With information from Reuters