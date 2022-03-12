‘metalhead’ birth trailer coming to Netflix

Produced by Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine, written by DB Weiss from Game of Thrones and directed by Nick & Norah’s Peter Sollit: It All Happened in One Night. Metal Lords debuted on Netflix on April 8th. And we can’t wait.

of films that tell stories of coming of age (or, as English speakers would say, of Coming of ageThe world of cinema is full. One of the films that rejects the story of coming of age at its core heavy metal, Slightly lower. For this, and for other reasons that we will list in the following lines, we salute with his advertising interest On April 8, Metal Lords will premiere on Netflixwhich exactly applies the mineral spirit to the coming of the times, as evidenced by Trailer for a movie which we present below.

Story of the metal masters are those of two 15-year-olds, Hunter (Adrian GreensmithkevinJaden Martell), who attended Glenwoon Lake High School, a typical American high school where these two boys are the only fans of metal. Their goal is to rid themselves of years of anonymity and harassment by winning the Battle of the Bands, a competition for high school teams. The problem is that Hunter and Kevin miss someone to play the bass, and they become convinced (more Kevin than Hunter) that the right one is Emily (Isis Hensworth), the shy cellist.

To this plot, which promises to be interesting especially if it relates to the trailer you see below, add that the movie was written and produced by db-facealso known as a screenwriter and producer Game of thronesIt is also one of the producers Tom MorelloLegendary guitarist Rage against the machineand that there to guide Peter Solletor the director of that cheerful and underrated romantic comedy that really mixed emotions, youth, and music Nick and Nora: It all happened overnight.

Metal Lords: Movie Trailer



Two kids want to create a metal band, but in their school they are the only fans of this musical genre. While searching for a guitarist, they end up hiring a cellist who they’ll have to learn to collaborate with to win the gang battle.