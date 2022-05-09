Meta opens its first physical store in the US with products for the metaverse

technology company, GoalAnd He opened his first physical store in California, which has been open to the public since May 9 This will showcase products such as augmented reality glasses and viewers, so that people can be part of the metaverse.

Mita’s goal for this store is to People who want to try products created for the metaverse such as Ray-Ban Stories, glasses and glasses Augmented Reality of the Sun From Meta, as well as the gadget for video calls, the portal and the popular Oculus viewer devices, which can be purchased there.

In this sense, customers will be able to purchase accessories for the Meta Quest 2 and Portal devices, also from the company, however, if some are interested in acquiring Ray-Ban Stories, they will have to order them directly from the brand.

“The Meta Store will help people make this connection about how our products will be the portal to the metaverse in the future. We don’t sell the metaverse in our store, but we hope that customers will come and leave knowing more about how our products will help them connect with them.”commented the manager of this new store, Martin Gilliard.

Meta’s first physical store is located at 322 Airport Boulevard in Burlingame, California in the United States and is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Without a doubt, this is another step that Mark Zuckerberg, Director of Meta, has taken to create metaverse And helping people to be a part of it, using these augmented reality devices, which will be essential in the future for this new virtual world.

It is not yet known if there will be more stores in the country or in other parts of the world.but Meta surely wants everyone to join and connect with the metaverse, so it could bring more of these physical stores in the future.

***

Don’t miss the best Spaghetti Code content through our channel Youtube.