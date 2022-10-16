Messages on iPhone, not what you know it anymore: soon everything changes

Messages on iPhone is poised to change forever. Apple has a real hack in mind, which will give users the ability to access many additional features. To reveal everything from the inside known

In recent years, many messaging platforms have been taken over. between WhatsApp and TelegramUsers all over the world have a useful tool to be able to communicate for free, in real time and with many possibilities when and how they want to.

But the classics should not be forgotten Messages app Rendering by default on smartphones. apple He keeps targeting him a lot, also because – especially in the US – iMessage It is still a reference service. Even more than many WhatsApp and Telegram. According to a well-known internal source, there should be in 2023 Revolution As far as the iPhone app is concerned.

Messages on iPhone change forever: here are all the details

According to my suppliers, Apple is working on a new version of iMessage that has been completely revamped. New homepage, chat rooms, videos and new chat features in AR. It should be released next year with the new headphone #apple # apple #iMessage pic.twitter.com/Wp2WT8apNX – Majin Buu (@MajinBuOfficial) 14 October 2022

Guide Majin Buu thought about it on Twitter, with a post detailing the news Apple built for iPhone Messages app. According to what has emerged, a fully revised version will be released in 2023, starting from Homepage. The latter will be defined as smart and will contain unpublished chat bubbles and new and modified sections from the point of view of the interface. Plus stickers, emojis, etc.

Important changes are also designed for chat room Real, with the ability to add a very large number of people to the same call or conversation (limit not set yet). Then we thought about videos and AR chat functionality. According to the latest information, Cupertino OEM has decided to launch a next-generation headphone.

To confirm the information, Bloomberg’s Mark Gorman, who spoke in these hours about new information Apple brand display Which will focus on gaming, entertainment and virtual communication. With Memoji and SharePlay it will have a first-class role. There is no specific information regarding the release timing, but everything indicates that the rollout will indeed happen In the first months of the new yearwith a revised version of iOS.