Merkel visits Obama in Washington – reveals new mission after chancellor

As chancellor, Angela Merkel has often been in the US capital.

Now she meets former President Barack Obama there as a kind of special woman.

They both visit a rather unique museum.

You can find more panorama themes here

An old acquaintance’s visit: Angela Merkel met former President Barack Obama in Washington less than seven months after leaving the chancellor’s office. Together, they visited the National Museum of African American History and Culture in the US capital on Tuesday.

New details were revealed on Wednesday, the tasks that Merkel intends to devote after the end of her 16-year term as chancellor. According to a spokeswoman, she wants to chair the jury of the Portuguese Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity.

Tweet image of Obama with Merkel

Obama (60) tweeted a photo of the museum visit, in which the former chancellor and former CDU president (67) can be seen with him from behind in a room where water is poured into a basin through a circular opening in the ceiling. Among other things, he wrote about Merkel: “I feel lucky to have been able to call her a friend.”

Obama went on to explain in a tweet that as president, he saw Merkel leading crises with her wise pragmatism, good sense of humor and unyielding moral compass.

He is grateful for the opportunity to visit the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture. It’s a reminder that America is always evolving. The Smithsonian is the most important consortium of museums in the United States and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

The museum claims to be the only US national museum dedicated exclusively to documenting African American life, history, and culture. It opened in 2016 and is located in the historic National Mall near the White House. Obama opened the museum at that time. A large part of the magnificent building is located underground.

Merkel has been in the US since Monday

A spokeswoman for Merkel confirmed the visit to Washington. The former chancellor has been there since Monday for “political talks after hours” and will return to Berlin on Thursday. More details were not known at first.

Merkel has made it clear in the past that she wants to travel a lot after her tenure as chancellor – including to the United States. At the beginning of April, Merkel visited Florence and the Italian capital, Rome.

Merkel’s relationship with Obama, who was president of the United States from 2009 to 2017, has not always been undisturbed. In 2013, it became known that the NSA had been spying on Merkel’s mobile phone for years. “Spying between friends, it doesn’t work at all,” Merkel said at the time, annoyed.

Read also: After praise from Obama: Louisa Neubauer expresses criticism of the former President of the United States

Former Chancellor Merkel wants to chair the Gulbenkian jury

And Merkel’s spokeswoman said in response to a question by the German news agency (dpa) that Merkel is likely to take over the presidency of the jury for the Portuguese Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity in the fall. Assuming the presidency is likely related to the former chancellor’s participation in this year’s awards ceremony.

Merkel had previously told the federal government that she wanted to preside over the jury. According to an announcement in the Federal Gazette, the Ministry of Traffic Lights decided on June 15 that there were no objections to taking the job. The ministerial tour followed the corresponding recommendations of an advisory body.

The foundation of the same name, founded in Portugal in 1956 by Armenian oil magnate and art collector Calouste Gulbenkian, claims to aim to improve people’s quality of life through art, philanthropy, science, and education.

The Foundation launched the Humanitarian Prize 2020. Two years ago, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was the first to receive the €1 million prize. Thunberg has been honored for its fight against global warming and environmental degradation.

In 2021, the award went to the Global Covenant of Mayors. The 2022 winner will be announced in July. (dpa/ary)

© dpa



Updated on 08/04/2021 at 10:21 AM Barack Obama celebrates his 60th birthday on August 4th. He went down in history as the 44th President of the United States. The photos show how he became the most powerful man in the world.

teaser picture: © Image Alliance / dpa | Bernd von Guterczynka