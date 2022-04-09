Mercedes celebrates P5 and P6: “Today we excelled!”

(Motorsport-Total.com) – The Mercedes Formula 1 team is still searching for its old strength. In qualifying at Albert Park, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were able to book the third row of the grid for the race with fifth and sixth positions, which is still good for both of them.

© Motorsport Pictures Both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton struggled with jumping, especially on a straight back Zoom

Team boss Toto Wolff is clearly composed after the Mercedes team’s performance in Melbourne in an interview with “Sky”: “We’ve outperformed today. We’re too overweight and don’t understand the car. The Q3 was what we wanted to achieve and we did.”

Needless to say, the third row of the grid is not what the eight-time World Designers champ in a row wanted. It could have been worse, as Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz couldn’t reach their full potential or else they would end up in front of the Mercedes drivers.

Russell: The real speed is eight or nine

“Even if I left out Sainz and Alonso, we still had a solid result in the top ten,” says Wolff. “I’m satisfied with that, because it wasn’t a natural thing in a tight front midfield.”

Why rage Sainz and sad Alonso pole! Carlos Sainz is convinced Ferrari stole his pole. With Alonso she was the hydraulics. And so in the end Leclerc prevailed. More Formula 1 videos

Mercedes drivers are also flattered by their starting positions. “Fifth and sixth is a realistic result for us, but if you think we have a McLaren ahead of us and Alonso and Sainz are struggling, our real pace is a lot like eighth or ninth,” said George Russell.

“If I put it that way, it wouldn’t be a good day where we could only learn from other people’s mistakes and still have a lot of speed to find ourselves,” he added. Teammate Hamilton agrees: “I’m thankful for fifth because we don’t have to be there. We haven’t made any progress.”

Russell: No confidence because of porpoises

The main problem with the W13 is still the severe “recoil”, although according to Russell, “everything has already been tried” to prevent it. “It costs me an unbelievable amount of speed in fast corners and that’s where I lose my time,” he says.

As a result, he has no confidence in the car at the moment: “It’s a weird feeling when the car jumps up and down and you can’t fully attack. So it’s very difficult to find the right compromise.”

To solve the problem, the team could increase the ground clearance of the car, but this would be at the expense of speed. “Of course, the car has to be set low, but then I lose all my confidence. There’s nothing you can do about it,” says Russell.

Hamilton: I over-steer even on straight lines because of the porpoises

Mercedes has yet to find the right middle ground. According to his own statements, Russell chose a more aggressive approach than Hamilton, which made him faster in some corners, but lost a lot in the fast lanes.

According to Hamilton, the “rebound” on his back muscle in qualifying was less severe than during Friday’s training, which he credits with eliminating the DRS zone. “We had so many porpoises there that I would have overdrive in the middle of the straight. I just thought how silly it was. But that wasn’t the case today.”

“However, we have to find a level in the recoil where our brains don’t shake off our skulls. We try everything possible, which is why George and I lead a different group,” says the Briton.

Wolf: Promotions don’t make sense yet

According to Team Principal Toto Wolff, the focus is now on understanding the “porpoises” before dumping new aerodynamic parts: “Nothing we did over the weekend has improved the aerodynamic potential or rebound of our car,” he says.

“So it doesn’t make sense at the moment to bring upgrades to the car, because otherwise we’d get more confused. And the more downforce you have, the stronger the recoil. We’re still learning, but it’s pure science and nothing mysticism,” explains Wolf.

In order for the team to gain more insights into the new car, Hamilton indicates that he will use additional sensors in qualifying and racing: “I have something in the car that makes us a little heavier, but I hope the team can gather more information as a result.”

Hamilton: The car is like a snake

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion is still trying to find the positive in the current situation: “I am enjoying working with this team to get back to the front. On the other hand, I don’t enjoy driving the car much and one second the difference is very big, but I am sure we can do so.”

In addition, after poor practice sessions on Friday and a troubled weekend in Jeddah, some progress was made with the car. Hamilton admits, however, that he didn’t get that “extra part” from the car.

“The problem is if you want to get the last bit of the car out, it becomes very difficult. Our car is like a snake because you don’t know exactly what you are going to get,” the Mercedes driver explains.

Distance to Ferrari and Red Bull ‘alarming’

Andrew Shovlin, Mercedes’ chief racing engineer, agrees that Hamilton found “a slight speed” during the night by getting the tires in a better temperature window, but “there wasn’t much” in the W13.

“The gap between Ferrari and Red Bull is worryingly large, but we know since Bahrain that we have a huge challenge ahead that we want to overcome as a team,” said Shovlin.

In Australia, the focus was on race speed in order to be able to clear out any issues at the top. “But we know we won’t be able to keep up,” he added.

McLaren is the biggest rival in the race

For the race, team boss Toto Wolff chose the McLaren drivers as the main contenders, who cornered the Mercedes team in qualifying with Norris in fourth and Ricciardo in seventh.

“It will be interesting to see if Norris comes down in the long run tomorrow because I think they’ve focused on qualifying,” thought Wolff. If its drivers can hold on to fifth and sixth positions in the race, it will be a “very good result” for the team.