Menopause experts: No more thinking about impotence | Sciences

Menopause as Autumn of Life, Farewell to Fertility, as a Phase with Symptoms and Limitations: The exclusive negative view of menopause desperately needs to be changed, experts are increasingly demanding. What’s also new is that high-profile women are publicly releasing their personal experiences, most recently Hollywood star Salma Hayek and former first lady Michelle Obama.

“Time for Change: We Need a New Attitude to Menopause” was the headline of an editorial in The Lancet this summer. She says menopause is a mistake. There is an urgent need for a ‘holistic and individualistic’ view of this stage of life. “Menopause has long had negative connotations in many societies – or it has been kept secret.”

Yes, many women will experience problems during this stage, some of them have hot flashes, night sweats, depression, cognitive impairment, loss of libido or sleep disturbances. But many women do not have these problems either – only the speech barely allows to realize the positive aspects. The advantages can be, for example, the absence of an unpleasant menstrual period and the absence of the need to use contraceptives. Menopause can also mark a new beginning: “Penopause can be a time to reinvent your life.”

Call for a more balanced narrative

Viewing menopause exclusively as a “hormonal deficit that requires treatment” is wrong, doctors around Martha Hickey from the University of Melbourne and the Royal Women’s Hospital in Victoria (Australia) are convinced. This feeds negative expectations and therefore potentially harmful – because women with negative expectations develop symptoms more often, as they explain in the specialist British Medical Journal (“BMJ”).

Hickey and her colleagues call for a “more realistic and balanced narrative” of female aging. They suggest educating women better and emphasizing the positive: “Seeing women’s aging as normal, and celebrating the strength, beauty, and accomplishments of older women can change the narrative and provide positive role models.”

“The second half of life is not ‘autumn of life,’” says Sheila de Lees, a gynecologist in Wiesbaden, who wrote a bestseller about menopause with “Woman on Fire” (Rowohlt), in a trailer for her book. Midsummer.” De Lys also believes that the picture of this stage of life must change: “It’s time to talk about menopause and its benefits.”

Catherine Schudig, president of the German Menopause Society, likes this approach, but is skeptical about how it should look in practice. About 30 to 50 percent of all women experience symptoms during menopause that affect their quality of life, says co-author of the book “Kompass Menopause” (Trias Verlag). “There are women who have really bad problems. It doesn’t help if you reassess menopause. You can’t talk about it yourself.”

The social image of older women must change

“It is indisputable that menopause also has advantages,” says a gynecologist in Hamburg. In her opinion, the fact that the topic is “unpopular” and discussed only “shyly” is due to the image that our society holds of old women: “Old age means poor, deflated, sick and stupid.” If we could view aging more positively, menopause as a “no-replay point” toward aging would also have less negative connotations.

Schudig sees the demand for a radical reinterpretation as “rather pretentious”. Three other points are more important to her: the topic should be “ideologically devoid”, women should be more knowledgeable and better trained gynecologists. Rarely, hormone-related problems during menopause occur mostly in clinical practice. “But professional associations do exist,” says Schudig, who also speaks for the German Society of Endocrinology and the German Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

There is still much debate about a treatment option for menopause: hormone replacement therapy. Some described it as a solution to many problems, while others vehemently rejected it due to potential side effects. According to Techniker Krankenkasse (TK), in 2021, only six percent of working women ages 45 to 65 who were secured with TK were prescribed a hormone preparation. Prescriptions have been declining for years, TK Health Report shows. At the turn of the millennium, 37 percent were still taking hormones to combat menopausal symptoms.

The often negative image of this therapy was formulated in the early 2000s. At that time, the “Women’s Health Initiative Study” was published, which highlighted the risks of this form of treatment. “It took years and an abundance of data to conclude that the benefits of HRT outweigh the risks,” the Lancet editorial said.

Schudig believes that both extreme positions are wrong. “Every woman is different, every woman needs different treatment,” says the gynecologist. In her view, the most important thing to do during menopause is to customize treatment, improve advice, and tailor treatment to the needs of the woman involved.

Estrogen can help

A step in this direction could be the vaginal introduction of estrogen tablets. It is now available in the UK without a prescription. Zoe Cheadle and Janice Ryder of the Department of Women’s and Children’s Health at King’s College London rated the edition in The Lancet favorably. They help treat genitourinary menopausal syndrome, which includes vaginal dryness, as well as difficulty holding urine or loss of sexual desire.

The German Society of Endocrinology (DGE) notes a limitation: Vaginal estrogen is not processed by the entire body, as DEG explains in a blog post on the topic. Unlike systemic treatment, vaginal treatment does not help treat other menopausal symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, depressed mood, or sleep problems.

A study from Norway recently found that postmenopausal women snore more often and have sleep apnea more often, researchers from the University of Bergen reported in the journal PLOS ONE. Incidentally, the term “menopause” is derived from the Greek word “menos” which means a month and “pause” meaning the end, that is, the absence of menstrual bleeding.