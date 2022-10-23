Meloni starts with the European Union. The first foreign mission between Brussels and NATO to reaffirm the line of support for Ukraine

“Melone hasn’t arrived yet!” There are a few minutes to ten – a few meters from the Salone delle Feste, where for a quarter of an hour the ministers have already sat in two rows of chairs in front of the photographers and photographers – a series of excitement begins to be felt. It’s only a few moments, and then the Quirinale ceremonies are warned that the appointed Prime Minister’s car has just entered the entrance. It’s time to ascend – exactly 10 and 11 minutes – says Giorgia Meloni’s ritual formula. And he swears. “We will serve Italy with pride and responsibility,” he later wrote on Twitter. She is the first woman prime minister in Italian history, and she ran a lot in elections to start government – it took 27 days to vote on September 25, only Silvio Berlusconi could have done better in 2008 after 24 days between elections and swearing in – more than Not even Sergio Mattarella cares so much about those 11 minutes late.

The ceremony is quickly completed, and then the Prime Minister leaves the hill and allocates a private space, to attend the funeral of Francesco Valdeseri, the eighteen-year-old boy who tragically drowns in Cristoforo Colombo Street while walking on the sidewalk. By early afternoon, however, Meloni got into the heart of the files, starting with the agents he would attribute to some of his ministers (Sea Ministers, Nilo Musumesi, and leaving Quirinale, explained that the game is still open). This morning, meanwhile, at Palazzo Chigi there will be a bell party, with a delivery between Mario Draghi and Meloni. After that, he moved on to the first cabinet, which would formalize the appointment as Deputy Prime Minister for Antonio Tajani and Matteo Salvini and Under Secretary of the Presidency of Alfredo Mantofano.

One afternoon, yesterday, dedicated above all to the international side. With Melony I gather congratulations and best wishes for a good job from all major international advisors. Starting with the White House, where Joe Biden reiterated the rapprochement between the United States and Italy, a “vital NATO ally.” He thanked the premier and emphasized the “deep friendship” and “transatlantic partnership” that “unite” Rome and Washington. “I can’t wait – he adds – to further strengthen them, and to fight together for international freedom and security.”

Needless to say, the United States – as well as the European Union – now looks above all else at the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. And the Italian position that was with Draghi is clear without a doubt. It is no coincidence that Tajani’s first act in Farnesina was to call his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba to assure that Italy would be on Kyiv’s side. The concept that Meloni also returned, in response to the congratulations received by Volodymyr Zelensky. “Italy stands and will always be with the brave Ukrainian people who are fighting for their freedom,” Meloni says.

Who then made a long round of phone calls with all the leaders of European institutions, from the President of the European Union Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to the President of the Council of the European Union, Charles Michel, passing by the number one in the European Parliament, Roberta Mezzola. In short, Europe confidently welcomes the new Italian government. This is thanks to the firm Atlantic streak that has characterized the Fdi leader since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, as well as thanks to the good offices of Raphael Vito, the current Minister of European Affairs, in recent years in Brussels. Meloni is betting so much on the relationship with the EU that next week – having won the confidence of the House of Representatives on Tuesday and the Senate on Wednesday – could actually fly next week to Brussels. Not only to meet with community leaders, but also to visit NATO headquarters, for a face-to-face meeting with Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. And speaking of NATO, Ambassador Francesco Talo – the current representative of Italy in the Atlantic Council – could be the future diplomatic advisor to Palazzo Chighi. All indications confirm the intention of wanting to strictly follow the line of foreign policy that Draghi is following. She also reached out to the United States, perhaps in the hope of speeding up a visit to Washington. And with the aim of building the conditions for concluding the first bilateral agreement with Biden already at the Group of Twenty scheduled to be held in Bali in mid-November.

Meanwhile, from a European perspective, Meloni intensified contacts with Paris. Given the coincidence of Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Rome, in fact, work continues on a face-to-face meeting with the French president, which will take place tomorrow. Today, in the meantime, Tajani will have to meet Macron at the meeting organized by the Sant’Egidio Community.