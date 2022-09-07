Meghan Markle reappears in the UK before young leaders

Meghan Markle and the Prince Harry They came back to it United kingdomWhere the former American actress gave the opening speech of One Young World 2022 Forum for young leaders.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a red Valentino two-piece suit. As part of her talk, she said she sees the world through her children and tries to imagine what it would be like when they were adults.

They are the future, but I would add that they are also the present. They are the ones driving the positive change we need around the world, right now, at this very moment.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in a file photo. Photo: AFP/Matt Dunham

In the same sense, Meghan Markle stressed in the United Kingdom that important matters cannot wait for tomorrow and that this week the world sees how attendees build their future and history.

Although the audience praised her speech, royal experts criticized the former actress’s seven-minute speech. suit He described it as lacking in content and full of dishonest comments.

The specialists said daily Mail That Meghan did not tell the public anything practical in terms of tips to boost her potential, but instead emphasized her role as a “first-class speaker”.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry upon their return to the UK. Photo: Instagram / One Young World

Phil Dampier, an expert on the British royal family, confirmed that Meghan Markle wanted to appear sincere when she took to the stage with a smile, but that she had a “serious lack of content in what she said”, but since the audience was leaning on her side, they all applauded .. What he said in the UK. Although they stayed at Frogmore Cottage, they had no intention of going with the royal family, he said. Sixth page.