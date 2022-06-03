Meghan Markle is radiant when she returns to the UK with Harry

Meghan Markle He’s a style icon and always will be, he’s done a lot of things all his life and his career is unstoppable and now he’s back in the UK and we really wanted to see the suit he’s wearing.

The Duchess of Sussex wears Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 It consists of a long coat and a wool and silk skirt with an organza shirt.

She wore Dior gloves, Dior shoes, and a Dior hat by Stephen Jones. In conclusion: a complete look for Dior, in case you weren’t clear.

Since March 2020, just as the pandemic began, Meghan has not returned to the UK. The occasion that deserved it was the platinum jubilee of Elizabeth II, and it was the most sought-after photo.

An all-white look that shines in the UK

Everyone was excited to see his reunion with the Windsor family After his separation from the family from England. Harry’s situation has already been different, as he has been to the UK on at least three public occasions.

Today marks the seventieth anniversary of Elizabeth II in the covenant, and it seems that, at least in the face of British society, they begin to approach situations or see each other for the first time, and we do not know how it will turn out, or rather: if the relationship will continue in time and there will be a return To resume relationships as real or imposed by a specific circumstance.

What we can’t deny was flawless, as always, was the look of the actress who opted for white (just knowing he liked it so much) and accompanied it with a gorgeous side bow.

