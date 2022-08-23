Meghan Markle: Fire in Archie’s room – describing bad things

any fan the Royal family Will be Meghan Markle Don’t you love hearing her talk outside the box and giving deeper insights into her own life? This is exactly what is now possible.

After sharing it with her husband Prince Harry Moderate the Archewell podcast Meghan Markle something for her now. On the first episode of her podcast, Archetypes, which airs on Spotify on Tuesday (August 23), she talks to longtime friend and tennis legend Serena Williams. When the two broach the topic of motherhood, the Duchess is shocked by a traumatic experience involving her son Archie.

Meghan Markle: Suddenly Archie’s room caught fire

It happened while Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were on a royal tour of South Africa. Archie, who was four and a half months old at the time, was supposed to take a nap. When the little one is asleep, the royal couple makes their way to their first official date. Suddenly they received a call stating that there was a fire in their homes. Instead, in Archie’s little room.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were shocked when their son’s room caught fire. (archive photo) Photo: Photo Alliance / Impex | Toby Melville

Meghan Markle: Nothing happened to her son

Fortunately, he was not in his bed at that moment, but with his nanny. A little earlier, I moved him to the bottom of the house. The cause of the sudden fire was a burning fireplace.

As she described in her podcast, there is no longer any question about a royal visit: “Everyone is crying, everyone is trembling. And what did we have to do? Go out and make another official post. And I said, ‘That doesn’t make sense, can you just tell people what happened? ?” Then the royal family members changed their places of residence, but the shock was still deep.

